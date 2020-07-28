Somalia: Govt Secures U.S.$25 Million Grant to Fight Covid-19

The African Development Bank said Monday it has approved grants worth about 25.1 million U.S. dollars to Somalia to shore up government efforts to mitigate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lender said the government will use the funds to carry out three interlinked responses to the pandemic that will enhance the health system, safeguard livelihoods and social protection, and support labor force productivity and economic activity.

The Horn of Africa nation has so far confirmed 3,178 COVID-19 cases, 1,521 recoveries and 93 deaths as of Sunday.

UN agencies and partners said they have scaled up their responses despite operational challenges due to COVID-19 containment measures such as most staff working remotely, in restricted environments, or from home.

Somalia has also experienced swarms of locusts over the past year that have increased food insecurity.