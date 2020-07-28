South Africa: 298 People Die of Covid-19 On Monday

28 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

There are now 452 529 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa after 7 120 new infections were recorded on Monday.

Unfortunately, 298 people succumbed to the deadly virus, which brings the death toll to 7 067.

Of the additional fatalities, 91 are from the Free State, 77 from the Eastern Cape, 61 from Gauteng, 36 from Western Cape, 13 from Mpumalanga, 11 from the North West and nine from KwaZulu-Natal.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Heath Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Gauteng remains the epicentre with 162 319 recorded infections since the outbreak, followed by the Western Cape (92 600), Eastern Cape (74 231) and KwaZulu-Natal (65 982).

The North West has 17 604 cases, Free State (17 222), Mpumalanga (11 386), Limpopo (7 260) and Northern Cape (3 875).

The number of those who have been cured is 274 925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%.

Meanwhile, 2 802 211 test have been conducted, 28 433 of which were done since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 16 114 449 cases and 646 641 deaths worldwide.

