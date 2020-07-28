South Africa: A King's Allowance and Almost a King's Ransom in Tenders for Presidential Spokesperson's Husband

28 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko has taken leave until a probe into Covid-19 contracts is over.

amaBhaca king Thandisizwe Diko, who is the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, receives a princely state allowance, but still sought Covid-19 contracts worth over R47-million.

Now Diko is on leave until a probe into the contracts has been finalised.

The contracts are among 90 Gauteng government tenders being investigated by a nine-institution unit headed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday July 24.

Diko took leave from the Presidency on Monday pending the conclusion of the probe - the contracts were first exposed by the Sunday Independent.

Her husband, the king, receives an annual allowance of almost R1.3-million, according to the latest report of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, released in February. This allowance is paid to all royals and traditional leaders to give them space and time to take care of their people.

But by March, the king had applied for and received commitments to supply medical goods worth over R47.5-million from the Gauteng government, according to data seen by the Daily Maverick. This included...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.