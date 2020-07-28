South Africa: A King's Allowance and Almost a King's Ransom in Tenders for Presidential Spokesperson's Husband

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko has taken leave until a probe into Covid-19 contracts is over.

amaBhaca king Thandisizwe Diko, who is the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, receives a princely state allowance, but still sought Covid-19 contracts worth over R47-million.

Now Diko is on leave until a probe into the contracts has been finalised.

The contracts are among 90 Gauteng government tenders being investigated by a nine-institution unit headed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday July 24.

Diko took leave from the Presidency on Monday pending the conclusion of the probe - the contracts were first exposed by the Sunday Independent.

Her husband, the king, receives an annual allowance of almost R1.3-million, according to the latest report of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, released in February. This allowance is paid to all royals and traditional leaders to give them space and time to take care of their people.

But by March, the king had applied for and received commitments to supply medical goods worth over R47.5-million from the Gauteng government, according to data seen by the Daily Maverick. This included...