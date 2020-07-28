Sudan: South Darfur Sit-in Enters Fourth Day

Gereida — Since Friday protestors have been participating in a sit-in condemning the brutal attack on Abdos village on Thursday, that left 15 people killed and over 25 wounded.

The sit-in is taking place in Gereida town in South Darfur. The participants of the sit-in demand justice, disarmament, and an army force in Gereida to protect the people in the locality.

They have demanded that the director of Gereida locality, the local police chief, and the commander of the Gereida army garrison to be replaced, as well as the army and RSF troops in the area.

They have further urged the investigation of the 'Abdos massacre' including the alleged involvement of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the attack, the opening of police stations in all areas where displaced have returned, a specialised Public Prosecutor in the locality, the removal of settlers from the farms of the displaced, and more army forces in the area.

Provision of services for the people who returned from the camps for the displaced, including clean drinking water, agricultural machineries, and to upgrade the rural clinic to an educational hospital have also been demanded.

Delegations from Buram and other localities joined the vigil in solidarity with the protesters. Members of the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Coordination in Gereida locality also condemned the attack, describing it as "barbaric" in a statement yesterday.

RSF Deputy Commander Lt Gen Abdelrahim Hamdan, brother of RSF Commander and Deputy chair of Sudan's Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', visited the Gereida sit-in on Saturday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that the Sovereign Council, the Ministers, and the Attorney General agreed to protect the people in Darfur by joint force, after a federal delegation from Khartoum, headed by Lt Gen Ibrahim Jabir, member of the Sovereign Council, visited the region last week.

He said that the families of the people who died in Abdos will each receive SDG 100,000 as compensation. A generator will be installed in Gereida to illuminate the town. Two new wards will be built at the Gereida Hospital. Two new water wells will be constructed in the area. Farmers will receive SDG2 billion for seeds.

Troops deployed

Yesterday Sudan's Prime Minister announced that a joint force of army soldiers, members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, and security officers will be deployed in Darfur following a spike in violence in the region. The forces will be sent to all five Darfur states to protect the public from attacks and secure the current agricultural season.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.