Zimbabwe: Burnley Among Five Clubs Chasing Macauley Bonne

English Premier League side Burnley together with Championship sides Derby County and Fulham are amongst a host of clubs that are chasing the signature of red hot Zimbabwe international striker Macauley Bonne.

The 24-year-old London-born Zimbabwean who has a market value of £1 million appeared on course to play in the third tier English League One after Charlton Athletic were relegated from the Championship.

However, according to the British tabloid newspaper The Sun, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel for Bonne.

The Warriors striker scored 11 goals in 33 appearances in his debut season at Charlton Athletic following his breakthrough move from then fifth-tier English National League side Leyton Orient.

Although his goals were not enough to save Charlton Athletic from an immediate return to League One, potential suitors are now queuing up to offer Bonne a fresh start away from the Valley.

The Sun claims that English Championship play-off rivals Fulham and Cardiff are interested, alongside Derby County and a Norwich team who will be looking to secure the second-tier title again in 2021 after one disastrous season in the Premier League.

If Bonne has his heart set on proving himself on the biggest stage of all, however, then Burnley could be a dream destination for a player who was shining in non-league with Leyton Orient as recently as 2019.

Bonne progressed through the Colchester United Academy, having previously spent six years with hometown club Ipswich Town between the age of eight and 14, with a brief spell at Norwich City separating the two.

He made his professional debut for Colchester in 2013 and scored his first professional goal on his 18th birthday in a match against Peterborough United.

He went on loan to Lincoln City during September and October 2016 and Woking during January and February 2017.

He joined Leyton Orient in July 2017 which proved to be his stepping stone to the big time after scoring 45 goals in the two seasons before attracting interest from Charlton who signed him for £200,000 last year.

Bonne has represented Zimbabwe at full international and under-23 levels.