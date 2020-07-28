Kenya: Wanyama Sparkles Again but Montreal Fall to Orlando

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama played the entire game as Montreal Impact lost 1-0 to Orlando City in an MLS Is Back Tournament match Sunday morning at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, USA.

Tesho Akindele scored the winning goal at the hour mark to ensure Orlando proceed to the quarterfinals while Wanyama's Montreal Impact bow out.

Wanyama was once again voted in as Montreal's best player in the match, picking 57 per cent of the votes in a poll conducted in the club's official portal as teammates Clement Diop and Saphir Taider came in second and third respectively.

"Yes, we do have to improve, that's for sure," Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry said after the match. "But we're only five games into the league season and obviously we had games here, but it's still early for me here. The process is still on. We still have to try to find the right balance defensively and offensively - we need to find the right balance. But I just arrived here," Henry added.

Elsewhere in Swedish second-tier, Kenyan midfielder Eric Johanna scored a goal as Jonkopings Sodra edged out Bragen 2-0 in a league match at the Parksvallen Stadium on Saturday.

Swedish midfielder Moustafa Zeidan had given Sodra an early first-half lead and Johanna finished the job with a neat finish nine minutes after the restart.

The former Mathare United player has been in fine form since the league resumed. Sodra are seventh on the log with 12 points having played 8 matches.

In Belgium, Johanna Omolo featured in the first half as Cercle Brugge suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss in the hands of second-tier side KMSK Deinze in a game played in Antwerp on Sunday.

Omolo is out of contract but still trains with Cercle Brugge to keep fit as negotiations for a new contract continue.