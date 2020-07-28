Kenya: Gor Mahia Sign Teen Sensation

26 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Western Stima sensation Benson Omala has agreed to join Gor Mahia, but the big headache for both sides is the prolonged academic calendar which runs to next year.

The Ministry of Education recently cancelled this year's calendar after schools were closed in March owing to the widespread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the earliest the students can resume learning is January 2021 and that will depend on the gains made in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Omala, who is a Form Four student at Kisumu Day High school and was supposed to sit for his Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) examination this year, says he has agreed to join the 18 times Kenyan Premier League champions, but they are still negotiating how his schedule will run so that he can concentrate on his studies and play for K'Ogalo at the same time.

The 17-year-old attacker had an easy time playing for Western Stima because the club has its base in the lake side city and host its matches at Moi Stadium, Kisumu which is a short distance from Kisumu Day High School.

"It is true Gor Mahia have approached me and I have agreed to play for them. Since the team is based in Nairobi, we are talking about scheduling my training sessions and being part of the match day squad so that i don't interfere with my studies," said Omala.

A relief for the youngster is that K'Ogalo has developed a tendency of playing its home games at the Kisumu based sporting facility due to high revenue intern of gate collections.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack confirmed the development saying Omala is a good striker and would form an integral part of his squad next season.

"He is a good player and I am the one who sent somebody to convince him to join Gor Mahia. I still have four players to sign then I will be good to go. We are also concentrating on maintaining our dependable players," said Polack.

Omala has been in sparkling form for the powermen, netting nine goals in as many KPL matches before the season was prematurely halted due to the coronavirus.

The former Manyatta United striker became the youngest player to win the KPL Player of the Month Award when he was crowned the best player in December 2019.

