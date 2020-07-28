South Africa: Indigent Households Reminded to Claim for Free Basic Electricity

27 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom in KwaZulu-Natal is stepping up its efforts to remind qualifying indigent households to claim their benefit of limited free electricity, as provided by the government's Free Basic Electricity (FBE) programme.

The FBE is a longstanding initiative that forms part of government's policy of providing support to the unemployed, low-earning, the destitute and the elderly.

FBE is implemented by Eskom and municipalities through providing a maximum of 50 or 60 kiloWatt hours (kWh) per month of free electricity to support qualifying low income households.

This is an amount of electricity that is considered enough to run basic lighting, provide basic media access, basic ironing, and to boil water using an electric kettle.

General Manager for Eskom in KwaZulu-Natal, Agnes Mlabo, said raising awareness of FBE will help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 national lockdown on indigent households.

"As Eskom we have come to realise that an unfortunately large number of our indigent households do not exercise their right to claim this benefit which could help cushion the impact of the COVID-19 national lockdown. This is because they are either unaware of the free basic electricity or because they have not registered for it with their municipalities," Mlambo said in a statement on Monday.

Mlambo encouraged low income households to approach their municipalities to register as indigent, in order to collect their allocated free basic electricity every month.

"Customers who qualify for FBE but who are not currently collecting it, must approach their municipalities and register to receive their free allocation. Once registered with the municipality, the customer's details are loaded on the Eskom system where they get credited with free electricity tokens every month," Mlambo explained.

She also emphasised that the free token must be used for the month on which it is issued, as it expires.

Mlambo added that when the free token has been used up, you will then need to buy additional units.

Eskom supplied customers who wish to ascertain whether they qualify for the FBE benefit can visit their municipal office for more information, or ask their ward councillor or Community Development Worker (CDW). They can also contact Eskom on 0860 037 566.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.