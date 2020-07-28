Sierra Leone: U.S. Funds UNODC to Combat Organised Crime

27 July 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) has provided $425,000 contribution to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to support efforts to combat organised crime in Sierra Leone,a release from the US Embassy states

The release states that the United States values its relationship with Sierra Leone and enjoys a close partnership with UNODC and that they are providing the contribution to UNODC to reinforce the effectiveness of the Sierra Leone Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) and strengthen the Sierra Leone Peacekeeping and Law Enforcement Academy (SILEA).

"This initiative will promote intelligence-led policing and investigations, interdiction and seizures of illicit drugs, and the prosecution of transnational organized crime cases. The project will also create and institutionalize professional law enforcement curriculum at SILEA that integrates respect for human rights and the rule of law. INL funded this project through appropriations made by Congress to the U.S. Department of State that support efforts in the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking worldwide. These funds will help the government of Sierra Leone in building up the capacity to investigate and prosecute transnational organized criminal groups," the release states.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.