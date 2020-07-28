Sierra Leone: U.S. Funds UNODC to Combat Organised Crime

The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) has provided $425,000 contribution to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to support efforts to combat organised crime in Sierra Leone,a release from the US Embassy states

The release states that the United States values its relationship with Sierra Leone and enjoys a close partnership with UNODC and that they are providing the contribution to UNODC to reinforce the effectiveness of the Sierra Leone Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) and strengthen the Sierra Leone Peacekeeping and Law Enforcement Academy (SILEA).

"This initiative will promote intelligence-led policing and investigations, interdiction and seizures of illicit drugs, and the prosecution of transnational organized crime cases. The project will also create and institutionalize professional law enforcement curriculum at SILEA that integrates respect for human rights and the rule of law. INL funded this project through appropriations made by Congress to the U.S. Department of State that support efforts in the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking worldwide. These funds will help the government of Sierra Leone in building up the capacity to investigate and prosecute transnational organized criminal groups," the release states.