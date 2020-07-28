Somalia: Galmudug President Arrives in Mogadishu, a Day After Khaire Ouster

27 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A delegation led by the Galmudug State of Somalia leader Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qor-qor) has this evening. arrived in Somalia's capital city, Mogadishu.

President Qor-qor's delegation has been warmly welcomed by MPs , senators , ministers , from the federal government and other officials at Aden Adde international airport.

The visit comes barely less than three days after former prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheire was voted out of office through a vote of no-confidence motion with the lawmakers accusing the government of failing to maintain security and conduct democratic one man one vote elections on the stipulated time.

Ahmed Qoor Qoor will meet Farmaajo as per his plan The two leaders are also expected to discuss the appointment of a new prime minister for the country after President Farmajo named DPM Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid as the acting Prime Minister after less than 24 hours the previous Prime Minister was ousted.

Galmududug leader is expected to hold talks with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on the upcoming second a phase of the Dusamareb conference between the federal government and leaders of regional administrations.

President Qor-qor was backed by the federal government during elections and was handed power on February this year by ASWJ chief Sheikh Shakir Mohamed after he admitted defeat following two days of a gun battle in Dhumasareb town of central Somalia.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.