Sudan: Al-Taayishi Discusses Peace Progress in Juba With UNAMID's Deputy Head

27 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Taayishi, discussed with the Deputy Head of the UNAMID progress of the peace process with the armed struggle movements in Juba, especially the Darfur track.

Following his meeting today at the Republican Palace, Ms. Kiki Jabho, the Deputy Head of the UNAMID mission in Sudan, Al-Taayishi noted in a press statement that the UNAMID is part of the peace process in Juba, and contributes in bushing the efforts of the peace settlement in the Sudan.

He indicated that the meeting has tackled the arrangement for the UNAMID's exit from Darfur in the 30 th of next December, pointing to the national committee formed by the Sudan's government for the civilian's protection, noting that the meeting has asserted the importance of the mission's support to the committee which will carry the responsibility of the civilians' protection after exit of the UNAMID.

The member of the transitional sovereign council the great opportunity for the government of the transitional period to treat issues of peace

find sustainable solutions to the situation in Darfur, pointing to the security problems and unfortunate incidents that happened in different areas in Darfur, especially the Misteri incidents in West Darfur and in the area of Gereida, stressing the need to find permanent solutions to the war and peace issues in Darfur to reduce security imbalances that occur from time to time in the region.

On her part, Ms. Kiki described the meeting with a member of the Sovereign Council as fruitful and useful, asserting keenness of the UNAMID to support the civilian protection plan, and the sustainable peace and stability in Darfur.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.