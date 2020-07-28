Sudan: Al-Taayishi Discusses Peace Progress in Juba With UNAMID's Deputy Head

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Taayishi, discussed with the Deputy Head of the UNAMID progress of the peace process with the armed struggle movements in Juba, especially the Darfur track.

Following his meeting today at the Republican Palace, Ms. Kiki Jabho, the Deputy Head of the UNAMID mission in Sudan, Al-Taayishi noted in a press statement that the UNAMID is part of the peace process in Juba, and contributes in bushing the efforts of the peace settlement in the Sudan.

He indicated that the meeting has tackled the arrangement for the UNAMID's exit from Darfur in the 30 th of next December, pointing to the national committee formed by the Sudan's government for the civilian's protection, noting that the meeting has asserted the importance of the mission's support to the committee which will carry the responsibility of the civilians' protection after exit of the UNAMID.

The member of the transitional sovereign council the great opportunity for the government of the transitional period to treat issues of peace

find sustainable solutions to the situation in Darfur, pointing to the security problems and unfortunate incidents that happened in different areas in Darfur, especially the Misteri incidents in West Darfur and in the area of Gereida, stressing the need to find permanent solutions to the war and peace issues in Darfur to reduce security imbalances that occur from time to time in the region.

On her part, Ms. Kiki described the meeting with a member of the Sovereign Council as fruitful and useful, asserting keenness of the UNAMID to support the civilian protection plan, and the sustainable peace and stability in Darfur.