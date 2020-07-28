Sudan: Hamdouk Urges for Benefiting From UOK Initiative's Forum in National Development

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk , has affirmed that the conclusion of Khartoum University Forum initiative for national building and democratic transition, with the axis of economic reform and sustainable development is a successful choice in terms that the other issues is based on the economic axis.

He called during his address to the UoK's Initiative Forum closing session, which will continue until tomorrow, Tuesday, to benefit from the forum's combination to achieve the national development project and agree on its main features during the transitional period, urging for the formulation of a political project linked to the national development project, "The two projects with each other will achieve the great national project that will maintain the Sudan's unity, development and growth. ", he added.

He asserted contribution of the recommendations that were presented in addressing all issues of the economic axis, calling for the use of recommendations of a short nature to address the immediate economic issues, demanding the expansion of the forum discussion to reach recommendations that address exchange rate issues and commodity support , the focus on a more detailed discussions on sectoral policies related to foreign trade as well as the agricultural, and industrial sectors and the infrastructure as an important sources for the supply of the state's treasury.

PM Dr. Hamdouk has lauded role of the organizers of the UoK's Initiative Forum, indicating that the forum confirms the great role the university has played throughout modern history and its contribution to national issues.

He commended the outcomes of the forum which he asserted its contribution in creating appropriate environment for the development of the country's smooth transition policies.

The session was attended by members of the Sovereign Council, Maulana Hassan Sheikh Idris, Aisha Musa, Raja'a Nikula, the Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Foreign Affairs, Industry and Trade and a number of leaders of the regular forces, heads of political parties, leaders of political and civil work and, youth and resistance committees, and armed struggle movements.