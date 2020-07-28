Sudan Expresses Reservation Over the Ethiopian Unilateral Move of Filling the Dam

Khartoum — The negotiations on filling and operation of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam resumed, Monday, at the invitation of South Africa, the current Chairman of the African Union.

At the outset of the meeting, the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas conveyed Sudan's reservation of the Ethiopian unilateral move of filling the dam before reaching a binding agreement between the three countries, considering that as a harmful and disturbing precedent in the path of cooperation between the concerned parties.

A press release said that the Minister mentioned the negative effects of this unacceptable act on Sudan.

.To grant the success of this round of negotiations, the minister called for working out a decisive and clear agenda for the periods of negotiations, besides, preparing clear protocols for exchanging data and reports between the concerned parties.

The minister stressed the necessity for giving the experts bigger role during the coming round of negotiations based on what achieved, so far.

The negotiations postponed for one week at the request of Sudan for more consultations.