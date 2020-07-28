Liberia: Debates and Discussions At Popular Forum Suspended

27 July 2020
International Freedom of Expression Exchange Clearing House (Toronto)
press release By Center for Media Studies & Peace Building (Cemesp)

Center for Media Studies & Peace Building (CEMESP)

A Liberian magistrate has strangely ordered a ban on debates at a facility popular for hosting intellectual debates and public discussion forums with leaders.

This statement was originally published on cemespliberia.org on 17 July 2020.

A Magisterial Court in one of Liberia's ideal counties has ordered a total shutdown of all activities at a famous intellectual exchange center in the port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The Buchanan Magisterial Court on Monday, July 13, 2020 placed a "stay order" on all Intellectual debates at the "All People One People Intellectual Forum" after a suit was filed against before it on alleged disorderly conduct.

The decision of the court, according to local media Ablejay TV came after Mr. Solomon Kollie and Bobby Gibson, two leaders of the forum, took to court supporters of senatorial aspirant Vicent Willie for allegedly "misbehaving at the forum".

Over six persons including Victor Flomo, Blopogar Corprol, Olando Boe, and others who are yet to be named have faced charges and are undergoing court trial in the city which is about 87 miles from Monrovia.

Many in the county were astonished with the decision of the court to close the famous forum which over the years has been used as a major sources of news and information sharing as well as a center for the exchange of opinions.

Young people from all political, social and religious persuasions have for years used the "All People One People Intellectual Forum" to demand answers from their leaders.

The fracas which led the court to issue a ban on all activities at the center is also attributed to the appearance at the center of Former Superintendent of Grand Bassa County Levi Demmah who defended the re-election bid of current and only female Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence but was publicly booed by the team of young men.

Victor Flomo and others had accused the forum's leadership of allegedly stage-managing the gathering for the former county superintendent to deliberate.

Many young people in the county are said to be planning a mass demonstration against the shutdown of the forum by the Buchanan Magisterial Court.

Read the original article on IFEX.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 International Freedom of Expression Exchange Clearing House. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.