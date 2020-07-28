Sudan: Acting Foreign Minister Meets Deputy Head of UNAMID

27 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — the Acting Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar Eddin, has received today at his office the Deputy Head of the UNAMID mission, the joint envoy , Anita Gbeho, and discussed her cooperation and joint coordination between the government of Sudan and the mission during the coming period.

The deputy head of the UNAMID has reviewed the mission's duties during the coming period, focusing on the priories represented in the protection of the civilian, and the process of transition to the peace building according to the UN's Security Council 2525, pointing to the states' communication offices with the mission and the country's team and the Sudan's government implemented in mid of 2019.

The meeting also tackled the joint workshop due to be held shortly on the protection of civilians in light of the national plan for the protection of civilians which was set by the government, which includes the basic axes of civil protection from a comprehensive perspective.

The Acting Minister, on his part has appreciated the UNAMID's efforts for the preservation of the security and stability in Darfur and its contribution in control of the violations through the measures set by the government to impose the state's prestige and the rule of law.

