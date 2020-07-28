Nigeria: Board Tasks Dental Technologists On Covid-19 Safety Protocols

The Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria (DTRBN) has enjoined dental technologists to adhere to guidelines and standard operational procedures in the prevention of COVID-19.

Registrar of the board Idris Ahmad Bappah gave the advice during an interview with Daily Trust in Abuja. He said doing so would protect them from the disease during the course of their duties and members of the public.

His advice comes as health workers are increasingly infected with the virus across the country. Dental Technology is a branch of dentistry which specializes on the fabrication of orofacial prostheses for the replacement of lost oral and facial tissues or correction of congenital and acquired defects.

Bappah said dental technologists should always use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while working in the dental laboratory, and also disinfect all dental impressions, appliances, prostheses and laboratory instruments.

"As well trained professionals, I have no doubt that dental technologists are observing precautionary measures. They should always use PPE while working in the dental laboratory.

"Professionals should continue following the standard protocol for COVID-19 prevention as provided by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). These include frequent hand washing with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds.

"Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, face masks and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth, as well as avoiding crowded places and practicing social distancing."

Bappah also disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Health has produced an 18-page document on the guidelines/standard operational procedures for dental practice in Nigeria during the COVID-19 pandemic. He encouraged all dental practitioners to download the document from ministry's website.

Meanwhile, the board has partnered the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on manpower development in Information Communication and Technology (ICT) for its staff.

Speaking when he led a delegation on a visit to NITDA in Abuja, Bappah said, "Dental technology was moving from analogue to digital practice and imbibing modern technology on a daily basis, so ICT development will help our staff to acquire more skills, ease their work and ensure quality service delivery."

He said: "Updated knowledge on modern practices in the ICT industry, particularly in the use and maintenance of computer systems and other hardware, database administration, use and understanding of the internet in daily operations, is key in the effective performance of any institution globally.

"I believe our agencies can work together to achieve the level of advancement necessary for efficient oral health care delivery and public service,"

Director General of NITDA, Kasha Inuwa who was represented by the Oladunji Vincent, Director E-government Development and Regulation promised to provide the needed support for the dental board.

He added that NITDA had developed some programmes under e-government master plan to bring Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) together to move government transactions online to ensure quality delivery.