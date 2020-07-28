Botswana: BFA Assembly in Limbo

Gaborone — The much anticipated Botswana Football Association (BFA) elective general assembly hangs in a balance due to health protocols.

According to Emergency Power Act (CAP.22:04), a person shall not travel across COVID-19 zones for purposes of a meeting, workshop or conference.

However, BFA has 17 regions whose delegates should attend the elective assembly.

The regions are Ghanzi, Kang, Tsabong, Hukuntsi, Southern, South East, Kweneng, Gaborone, Kgatleng, Central South, Central North, Tswapong, Selebi Phikwe, Boteti, Francistown, Chobe and Nhabe.

On one hand, COVID-19 zones are Maun, Chobe, Boteti, Kgalagadi, Ghanzi, Maun, Greater Gaborone and Greater Francistown.

Presidential COVID-19 Task Force Team coordinator, Dr Kereng Masupu, said in an interview that the law was clear and should be followed to the latter.

"My advice to BFA is that they should follow the rules, as stipulated in the Government Gazette. That is all I can say for now," he said.

For his part, BFA chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo, said they were aware of regulations governing movement of people across COVID-19 zones.

However, he said they had submitted a request for a special dispensation and were still awaiting response.

Mfolo said a virtual general assembly was not provided for in the BFA Constitution, adding that only the general assembly could amend the regulations.

Sunday Standard's sport editor, Botlhale Koothopile, said there was doubt on whether the BFA could proceed with the meeting because members of the executive and delegates might not be allowed to cross zones.

"Unless these restrictions are lifted, the BFA AGA will not take place. So, we have to wait and see how the BFA navigates around this," he said.

Source : BOPA