Africa: SA to Participate in AU Meeting On Agriculture

28 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa will today participate in the Joint Virtual Meeting of African Ministers Responsible for Agriculture, Trade and Finance.

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza; Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel and his deputy Fikile Majola will represent the country at the meeting.

The aim of Tuesday's meeting is to discuss the impact of COVID-19.

The meeting will be co-chaired by the Chairs of the Bureaus of the African Union (AU) Specialised Technical Committees (STCs) responsible for Agriculture, Trade and Finance.

"The meeting is expected to conclude with a Joint Ministerial Declaration and Action Agenda.

"The agenda embodies commitments, which will be undertaken by Ministers, with a view to building resilient food systems through agricultural trade and investments in order to achieve food and nutrition security in Africa," said the Departments of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC)

The meeting will be convened under the theme, 'Building Resilient Food Systems Through Agricultural Trade and Investments to Achieve Food and Nutrition Security in Africa'.

