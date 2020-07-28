Ethiopia: Nation to Add Over 3.3 Million Jobs

28 July 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye Mengiste

. Losses over 330,000 jobs due to COVID-19

ADDIS ABABA- A total of 3.3 million jobs to be created during this new fiscal year and over three million jobs were added last fiscal year alone apart from losing over 330,000 jobs due to COVID-19 disease, the Job Creation Commission disclosed.

The commission made the announcement recently while presenting a report at the forum attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, ministers and state chiefs.

According to Dr. Ephrem Tekle, Commissioner of the Commission, the success in job creation has been brought by the government's reforms, huge projects, enterprise development and youth financing.

He said: "68 percent of the job opportunities were permanent ones.While 62 percent of the job opportunities have been created for women. 51percent of the jobs are created in rural areas and the remaining 49 percent are in urban areas."

Addis Ababa City Administration as well as Amhara, Oromia and Afar states have achieved great results in job creation, while the rest have scored average performance to this end.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.