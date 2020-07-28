Ethiopia: Nation to Add Over 3.3 Million Jobs

. Losses over 330,000 jobs due to COVID-19

ADDIS ABABA- A total of 3.3 million jobs to be created during this new fiscal year and over three million jobs were added last fiscal year alone apart from losing over 330,000 jobs due to COVID-19 disease, the Job Creation Commission disclosed.

The commission made the announcement recently while presenting a report at the forum attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, ministers and state chiefs.

According to Dr. Ephrem Tekle, Commissioner of the Commission, the success in job creation has been brought by the government's reforms, huge projects, enterprise development and youth financing.

He said: "68 percent of the job opportunities were permanent ones.While 62 percent of the job opportunities have been created for women. 51percent of the jobs are created in rural areas and the remaining 49 percent are in urban areas."

Addis Ababa City Administration as well as Amhara, Oromia and Afar states have achieved great results in job creation, while the rest have scored average performance to this end.