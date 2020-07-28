Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Cases Shoot to 2,704 As 192 People Test Positive Monday

28 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe's confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 2 704 on Monday after 192 more people tested positive to the world pandemic.

There are 36 related deaths so far while 542 people have recovered from the disease.

This is according to the Health Ministry's daily update on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Of the new cases recorded Monday, 189 cases were local and three returning citizens from South Africa (two) and Zambia (one).

"192 tested positive for Covid-19 today (Monday). This includes 189 local cases, three returnees from South Africa (two), and Zambia (one). As at 27 July 2020, Zimbabwe had 2 704 confirmed cases, including 542 recoveries and 36 deaths," the ministry's statement reads.

"Today, we regret to report two community deaths from Manicaland province, a female aged 34 and a male aged 30."

