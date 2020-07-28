Ethiopia - a Land With Abundant Unique Tourist Destinations

Ethiopia is a large country with intermingled and inextricable biodiversity. The presence of varying cultural and historical beauty makes the country one of the best tourist destinations in East Africa. This makes the country exciting and scenery.

Geographically, the country has almost all types of landscape. It is a country with chain of elevation and is known as the 'roof of East Africa'. This is mainly due to the existing extensive chain of highlands in the country. The mountains and plateaus serve as a source of water for many African countries including River Abay.

The term 'water tower of east Africa' describes the fact that the highlands are source of water. Much of the water springs from the highlands are sources of and water tower of East Africa. The water streams down to the neighboring countries such as Sudan, Somalia and Kenya.

Endegnanew Assefa, a private Tour Operator said that Ethiopia is the right place for someone who is looking for origin of mankind. The presence of indigenous human tribes and diverse wild animals makes Ethiopia to be the best tourist destination. The diversity of human and wild life makes Ethiopia different from potential competitors, as to him.

Endegnanew added that more effort has been exerted by the government since recent days to improvise problems that are related to cost of goods and services; quality of the services and infrastructure. Addressing the problems would help utilize the potential profit from the sector.

He stressed that providing quality services with reasonable price plays significant role in boosting the tourism sector. Thus, his agency is rendering quality services with discount so as to satisfy the tourists.

The Semien Mountain and Afro-alpine Bale Mountains are home to various birds and mammals such as Ethiopian wolf and different types of antelopes. The peaks are home to over 240 mammals, out of which 28 are endemic.

The Affar region is a home to 3 and half million years old bone. This makes the country cradle of human kind. Danakil Depression is another marvelous scene which is located within the Great East African Rift Valley. It is warm and arid area. The area is known for volcanic activity. It is also a source of salt.

The Abay waterfall and many other spectacular features on the rivers and lakes are incredible. The country has other lakes and rivers. The rivers serve for purposes such as source of food (fishery), irrigation, navigation, sanitation and so on. The presence of ranging climatic zones makes the country home to the extensive living things and natural resources. The country is characterized by desert, semi-desert and highland climatic zones. The climate zones contribute to the existing of various biodiversity.

The country owns spiritual and cultural celebrations that are spectacular and unique. The Christians and the Muslims worship side by side in their respective neighboring churches and mosques. For instance, the presence of Saint Urael Church and Anwar mosque being separated by a single fence in Merkato, Addis Ababa is a typical proof of this fact.

Ancient spiritual sites such as Axum churches, Nejashi Mosque, Lalibela Churches, Dire Shiek Hussein Shrine are other spiritual wonders in the nation. Besides, the nation has a long standing history of religious practice. Both Christianity and Islam were introduced to the land long ago.

The Jugol Wall, an ancient fence around the then city of Harar is a living witness for the earlier introduction of Islam to the country. It was meant to protect the people of the city from the attack of any outsider enemy. The people of Harar are known for their loving and generous nature. They do have the trend of feeding even wild beast such as hyena.

The Temple of Yeha, a royal palace of Queen Sheba, is another historic wonder. Yeha was an administrative and religious center of the society. The building is still considered as a spiritual place.

Axum Obelisk is a stone carved monument which is 30 meters tall and weighs about 500 tones. The monument is a sky scrapper that erected up high in the sky. There are several obelisks with similar feature but different in length.

The southern region of the country comprises about 56 nations and nationalities. Konso people are well known for their contour ploughing. The contours help protect soil erosion and conserve the environment. The cultural landscape of Konso people is satirical.

Yonas Beyene (PhD), an Academician and Researcher, said the southern part of Ethiopia is rich in natural resources. The people use the biodiversity for medicinal purposes as well. They use different plants to cure several diseases.

Yonas explained that the country is composed of people with different cultures and lifestyles. The dances and celebrations of the people of Ethiopia are eye catchy. The Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia is rich in cultural dances. The presence of about 56 nations makes the region colorful, as to him.

Sof Omer is a natural underground tunnel in Bale zone, Oromia State which extends up to 15 kilometers. The cave is formed due to powerful underground force and power of nature of Weyb River. The well-furnished roof and wall of the cave is spectacular.

The country is home to diversified and unique cultures of the nations. The lifestyle of the various peoples of Ethiopia is unique and original. This makes the nation colorful and attractive.

Stephanie Parker, an author and creator said: "The first and predominant reason that the Omo Valley is like nowhere else on earth is due to the multiplicity and strength of the indigenous cultures that exist here".

The Author added that a trip to the Omo Valley in Ethiopia will certainly provide some memories and photos to last a lifetime. The uniqueness of the people and landscape is truly unforgettable and, like so much, of Ethiopia is matched by few other places on earth. The Omo river water is the heartbeat of the Lower Omo Valley. More than any other single factor, the river determines everyday economic practice.

Foreign languages such as English, French, Arabic, and Spanish are spoken in different parts of the country in which English is the federal official language along with Amharic. Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia, is the head quarter of African Union and other continental and international institutions. The city is also home to various ethnic groups of the country including diplomats and ambassadors.