Ethiopia: Oromia Approves 90 Bln Birr Budget, Appointment of Officials

28 July 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA (FBC)- The Oromia State Council (Cheffe) yesterday approved a 90-billion-Birr budget for the 2013 Ethiopian fiscal year.

The council, in its 12th regular session underway in the city of Adama, also unanimously endorsed the 8.7-billion-Birr additional budget for the 2012 fiscal year, which ended July 7.

It also approved the appointment of Dr. Mengistu Bekele as Head of Health Bureau, Tarekegn Bululta as Head of Land Management and youth Bureau, Meskerem Abebe as Head of Revenues Authority and Ahmed Seid as Head of Cooperative Unions Promotion Agency.

In the session, the council endorsed a draft bill on safe drinking water and sewerage service of the state.

Moreover, Fekadu Tesema, Sadat Nesha and Abdulhakim were elected by the council to fill the seats left vacant at the House of Federation (HoF) due to various reasons.

