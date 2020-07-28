South Africa: Andrew Mlangeni, a Man of Honour Who Trusted His Party Above the People

opinion

Andrew Mokete Mlangeni has departed, leaving a footprint of courage, integrity and service to the people of South Africa. The legend of Umkhonto we Sizwe has departed, the first MK recruit, and the first volunteer of the people's army. We are left with his footprints to follow. We know the direction.

Andrew Mlangeni was born on 6 June 1920 in the Free State. The former bus driver joined the ANC Youth League in 1951 and the ANC mother body in 1954. Mlangeni served the country well.

His life is a mirror of South Africa and the ANC across the past 95 years. From the time he joined the Youth League and the mother body he was never not in the thick of the struggle in service of the people.

After the National Party took power in 1948 and introduced full-scale apartheid, the condition of the great majority went from bad to worse. The United Party of Jan Smuts had a semblance of liberalism but the National Party was outright racist.

Together with his comrades in the ANC and SACP, Mlangeni challenged these racist laws through passive resistance. He participated in the Defiance Campaign against unjust laws in 1952 and was...