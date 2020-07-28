Ethiopia: The Reform Is Still Fruitful!

editorial

Since 2018, Ethiopia has seen dramatic political changes as a result of the introduction of national Reform. As soon as he was elected as a prime minister of the new Reform, Abiy (Ph.D.) started accelerating the reform agenda like lifting the state of emergency, releasing political prisoners, and announcing plans to revise repressive laws.

Though the Reform has been struggling with the inherited extraordinary set of challenges since its inception, it has achieved unprecedented progresses. Among these, the first is dismantling of the 28-year-old Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front and the birth of a nationally unified political organization, the Prosperity Party. The front was so undemocratic; it was merely professing the rights of people; while it basically had been repressing and considering many ethnic minorities as second class citizens.

The other fruit of the Reform is relative stability and peace the nation. For instance, before Abiy's coming to power, millions were suffering from internal displacement. Fortunately, most of them have been rehabilitated since the Reform.

The Reform providentially has resulted in building fundamental institutions like security sector reforms, liberalizing the economy by easing ways of doing business and reforming oppressive laws. All these are helpful progresses even though they have been achieved without prices.

Unquestionably, the Reform has brought the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to a successful progress. As a result, the nation has recently celebrated the successful first round of filling the dam; this has been considered to be a historic event as it reinforces the national endeavor of development. In connection to this, the Reform has initiated several urban megaprojects in Addis Ababa. These include Legare, a 36-hectare real estate project, and a 56km riverside renewal structure known as Beautifying Sheger, Entoto Park and the like. These megaprojects upon their completion will play a significant role in advancing the multidimensional aspect of the capital.

All in all, the Reform has been producing effective results through changing the promises into fruits.