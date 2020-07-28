South Africa: Western Cape Debates Covid-19 Budget As Land Invasions Spiral

28 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Western Cape's 'Budget to Beat Covid-19' comes down to cutting costs of potential projects and cutting expenses such as travelling. But the big issue on Monday in the Western Cape legislature was the ongoing land invasions and housing protests.

Concerns over budget cuts during Covid-19 were a key feature on Monday when several Western Cape provincial legislature committees sat to deliberate the province's Special Adjusted Budget. The recent land invasions and protests in Cape Town also dominated discussions.

Following MEC for Finance and Economic Development David Maynier's Special Adjustment Budget, dubbed the Budget to Beat Covid-19, oversight committees in the Western Cape legislature questioned departments on how these new allocations and cuts would affect service delivery in the province.

Read in Daily Maverick: Western Cape unveils 'Covid-19 budget'

But the big topic was the civil unrest in Cape Town over the past two weeks. Land invasions, protests and looting made headlines last week and continued into the weekend in Kraaifontein and Delft, and on Monday morning when there was a planned shutdown of areas across Cape Town to protest against the lack of housing.

During the Community Safety budget vote earlier on Monday morning, MEC Albert Fritz described the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.