South Africa: Western Cape Debates Covid-19 Budget As Land Invasions Spiral

The Western Cape's 'Budget to Beat Covid-19' comes down to cutting costs of potential projects and cutting expenses such as travelling. But the big issue on Monday in the Western Cape legislature was the ongoing land invasions and housing protests.

Concerns over budget cuts during Covid-19 were a key feature on Monday when several Western Cape provincial legislature committees sat to deliberate the province's Special Adjusted Budget. The recent land invasions and protests in Cape Town also dominated discussions.

Following MEC for Finance and Economic Development David Maynier's Special Adjustment Budget, dubbed the Budget to Beat Covid-19, oversight committees in the Western Cape legislature questioned departments on how these new allocations and cuts would affect service delivery in the province.

But the big topic was the civil unrest in Cape Town over the past two weeks. Land invasions, protests and looting made headlines last week and continued into the weekend in Kraaifontein and Delft, and on Monday morning when there was a planned shutdown of areas across Cape Town to protest against the lack of housing.

During the Community Safety budget vote earlier on Monday morning, MEC Albert Fritz described the...