Ethiopia: Premier Stresses Creating More Jobs, Receives Electric Vehicle

28 July 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has set a direction to Investment and Jobs Creation National Committee to create far more jobs next Ethiopian year. The premier noted this yesterday while he met the Investment and Jobs Creation National Committee to evaluate the national jobs creation activities that were taken place over the past year and to set direction for the year ahead.

The information released from the Office of the Prime Minister indicated that this year 3,387,079 jobs have been created nationwide in agriculture, industry and services sector from the planned creating 3 million jobs in one year.

Although 330,000 jobs have been impacted by the pandemic, the losses reported have not been as significant as had been expected.

Key contributors for the milestone achieved including enhanced private sector participation, large scale government projects, focus on enterprise development and sectoral financing support.

The country has set to creating another three million jobs distributed nationally and maximizing on successes gained thus far.

Prime Minister Abiy emphasized that Ethiopia's journey to prosperity need not be interrupted by intermittent incidents and that staying the course is key while keeping track of progress.

In setting a direction, he shared that regions need to put all their efforts and focus on ensuring peace and security not only through strengthening security sector but also by facilitating community stakeholders to be guardians of peace.

In addition, they need to build strong mindsets and attitude of youth by diverting energy to volunteerism and making volunteerism a prerequisite to hiring.

Enhancing automation, coordination and alignment among private and public sector initiatives and strengthening the financial sector to support youth, farmers and other categories making a living on small earnings are extra activities to the committee oriented by the PM.

The committee launched last year and Chaired by the Prime Minister, comprises the Deputy Prime Minister, Presidents of regional states, the Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa Mayors and two representatives from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister received the first electric car fully assembled locally by Hyundai dealership, Marathon Motors.

The decision to assemble electric cars in Ethiopia follows the request put forth by the Prime Minister to the Hyundai President.

Fully battery operated and with no emissions, Prime Minister Abiy noted how such investments support the country's climate resilience and greening ambitions. Unique to Ethiopia, the electric car does not require charging at terminals and can rather be charged anywhere.

Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved.

