Malawi: MCP Fail to Pay Election Monitors

28 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Over 70 professionals who were hired by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to monitor the June 23 presidential election are yet to get their dues.

One of the professionals said the party now in the ruling Tonse alliance owes each one of them K10 000 for monitoring the election in Dedza south.

He said all other ordinary monitors were paid their dues soon after the election except the professionals and lead monitors.

"When we find out from the party headquarters, we were told all the money was given to the member of parliament for the area Honourable Ishmail Onani but we are yet to get our money," he said.

Onani said he paid each and every monitor including the professionals.

He said in total he had 178 monitors in his area whom he said were duly paid after the election.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.