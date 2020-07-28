Nigeria: Ilorin, Ibadan, Akure Airports May Resume Operations This Week

28 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — There are strong indications that three more airports may be re-opened for operations this week if the ongoing inspection of the facilities by the aviation regulatory agencies is concluded.

Daily Trust reports that there are nine airports that are yet to be approved for reopening. They include Ilorin, Akure, Ibadan, Asaba, Minna, Gombe, Bauchi, Dutse and Katsina and Osubi airport in Delta. While Kebbi, Gombe are state-owned airports, Osubi is a privately owned aerodrome.

Sources told our correspondent yesterday that the NCAA inspection team was expected to inspect Ilorin, Ibadan and Akure airports this week for certification and approval.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) inspection team has been inspecting the airports for certification.

One major requirement for approval of restart of the airports after the COVID-19 pandemic, is protocol like floor marking to ensure social/physical distancing as well as hygiene practices to be observed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.