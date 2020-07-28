Nigeria: Ilorin, Ibadan, Akure Airports May Resume Operations This Week

Lagos — There are strong indications that three more airports may be re-opened for operations this week if the ongoing inspection of the facilities by the aviation regulatory agencies is concluded.

Daily Trust reports that there are nine airports that are yet to be approved for reopening. They include Ilorin, Akure, Ibadan, Asaba, Minna, Gombe, Bauchi, Dutse and Katsina and Osubi airport in Delta. While Kebbi, Gombe are state-owned airports, Osubi is a privately owned aerodrome.

Sources told our correspondent yesterday that the NCAA inspection team was expected to inspect Ilorin, Ibadan and Akure airports this week for certification and approval.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) inspection team has been inspecting the airports for certification.

One major requirement for approval of restart of the airports after the COVID-19 pandemic, is protocol like floor marking to ensure social/physical distancing as well as hygiene practices to be observed.