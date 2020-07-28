Zimbabwe: Community Strategies to Reduce the Spread of Covid-19

document

Mbuya village in Matobo Ward 19 recently convened a meeting to discuss community strategies of preventing the spread of the novel Coronavirus in their community.

The decision to have local Covid-19 preventative measures comes at a time when the country is experiencing a surge in local transmissions whose sources are still being investigated. Matobo District has also been battling with border jumpers who use undesignated points along Zimbabwe's borders with Botswana to gain entry into the country.

Amongst other measures, the community has resolved to exclude pregnant women, the elderly above the age of 70 years, and the youths from attending funerals. This move is meant to limit the number of people attending funerals to the stipulated 50.

Additionally, the community decided that the deceased should be buried within 24 hours, no meal should be prepared on burial day and mourners should depart from the cemetery soon after burial.

Meanwhile, the community also selected a Covid-19 surveillance team to ensure adherence to Covid-19 regulations and the implementation of community measures. The community leaders also emphasized the need to adhere to lockdown regulations to prevent community spread of the deadly pandemic.

The surveillance team will also monitor illegal returnees and alert relevant authorities in the event of an incidence.

Source: Habakkuk Trust