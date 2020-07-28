Zimbabwe: Community Strategies to Reduce the Spread of Covid-19

27 July 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

Mbuya village in Matobo Ward 19 recently convened a meeting to discuss community strategies of preventing the spread of the novel Coronavirus in their community.

The decision to have local Covid-19 preventative measures comes at a time when the country is experiencing a surge in local transmissions whose sources are still being investigated. Matobo District has also been battling with border jumpers who use undesignated points along Zimbabwe's borders with Botswana to gain entry into the country.

Amongst other measures, the community has resolved to exclude pregnant women, the elderly above the age of 70 years, and the youths from attending funerals. This move is meant to limit the number of people attending funerals to the stipulated 50.

Additionally, the community decided that the deceased should be buried within 24 hours, no meal should be prepared on burial day and mourners should depart from the cemetery soon after burial.

Meanwhile, the community also selected a Covid-19 surveillance team to ensure adherence to Covid-19 regulations and the implementation of community measures. The community leaders also emphasized the need to adhere to lockdown regulations to prevent community spread of the deadly pandemic.

The surveillance team will also monitor illegal returnees and alert relevant authorities in the event of an incidence.

Source: Habakkuk Trust

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.