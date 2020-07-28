Tanzania: Rombo Coffee Farmers for Processing Plant

28 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Division, Rombo District, have vowed to start their own coffee processing plant to increase the value of the crop and earn more from it.

A resolution was reached by over 20 farmers from Lesoroma, Ushikile and Kimatukwa groups in Usseri Division, Rombo District, after two-day training organised by Action for Justice in Society (AJISO) through facilitators from Choice Coffee Company Limited which is recognised by Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO).

The farmers were taught how to select the best quality coffee, how to process it from their farms and how to package it ready for sale.

At the end of the training workshop, trainees received a SIDO recognised certificate that shows that they are qualified in undertaking the process and also training fellow farmers.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

