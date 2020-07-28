Liberia: Collaborating Political Parties Chairman Alexander Cummings Rallies Liberians to Unite Against Covid-19 in Independence Day Message

Monrovia — The Chairman of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP), Alexander Cummings has called on all Liberians to form a united front in the fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Cummings, in his Independence Day message called on Liberians to reflect on the past and forged ahead as Liberia celebrates its 173rd anniversary.

"Let us also remember and reflect on the road we have travelled, and remind ourselves of the journey ahead of us as a nation," Cummings urged.

"We are challenged by the difficulties of Covid-19, and many of us face daily challenges to live the lives we desire, and fulfill our dreams. In spite of these difficulties, let us remain determined and stand united to defeat Covid-19, for it cannot and must not defeat us."

Cummings, who also serves as political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) said after 173 years existence, Liberians remain determined and courageous even after a 15-year civil war and two public health disasters - Ebola and Covid-19.

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), he adds, is proud of the perseverance and tenacity of Liberians through this 'rich, but challenging, history."

"This is why the CPP extends happy Independence Day greetings to all residents and citizens of Liberia, wherever they may be. The CPP also extends happy Independence Day greetings to the President and Government of Liberia; the Christian and Islamic communities; our Elders, Zoes, Bodeos and Traditional leaders."

The CPP Chairman also reminded all citizens and residents within the borders of Liberia that COVID-19 is real and should continue to observe all health protocols, stating "wear your mask, wash your hands and keep social distance. We wish all of you joyous Independence Day celebrations. As we reflect on this day, let us remain united, remembering that in union strong, success is sure."