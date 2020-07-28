Zimbabwe: #July31 - Police Hunt for Sikhala, Godfrey Tsenengamu, 11 Activists

Justin Mutenda/The Herald
President Mnangagwa welcomes United States of America Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols at State House in Harare.
28 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police have launched a manhunt for MDC Alliance Vice-Chair Job Sikhala, sacked Zanu PF youth league commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa and 11 other political and union members.

In a statement Monday, police said; "The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public to supply information on the location of under listed activists: Makomborero Haruziviishe, Godfrey Kurauone, Ostallos Siziba, Job Sikhala, Promise Mkwananzi, Denford Ngadziore, Allan Moyo, Obey Sithole, Obert Masaraure, Jim Kunaka, Peter Mutasa, Robson Chere, Stephen Chuma, Godfrey Tsenengamu."

Police did not say why they were looking for the 14 men.

However, last week they arrested Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono on charges of inciting public violence ahead of the planned #July31 mass protests.

The two are currently in remand prison after they were denied bail at the Harare Magistrates' Courts.

Responding to the police statement, Tsenengamu said he was not worried about being arrested on political charges.

"Arrested six times between 2015 and 2017 on political charges. Handikwate magaba semhembwe (I am not intimidated)," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
