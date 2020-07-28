Nigeria: Mother, 4 Children Killed in Abuja Flood

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has expressed regrets over the death of a mother and her four children in Abuja on Saturday, after torrential rainfall in Gwagwalada area council that swept away some houses.

He said, "It is unfortunate, especially because we have lost lives. This is exactly what we have been trying to educate people on.

"There is a culvert over there, it's likely it has been blocked, and so the water had to find its way above the road and then affected the house or houses.

"We still want to educate people, we are still going to have more rainfalls, we want the people to please clear all their drainages, waterways should be cleared of waste, and people should move, people that are close to waterways like this should move.

"We don't want to lose more lives, we don't want to lose people. We want people to know that flood this year has been predicted and whatever we can do to save lives we will do".