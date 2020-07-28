Tanzania: Thousands of Chadema Supporters Turn Up At Jnia to Receive Lissu

27 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Hundreds of opposition party Chadema on Monday arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport dressed in party colours waving party flags as they waited for the arrival of former Singida East MP and party's deputy chairman for Tanzania Mainland, Mr Tundu Lissu.

Mr Lissu, who is former Singida East Member of Parliament (MP), has been undergoing treatment in Belgium following several gun shots he received while in Dodoma in September, 2017.

Prior to his arrival, there have been verbal exchanges between the police force and Chadema, with the former warning the latter against mobilising people so they can gather at Dar es Salaam's Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) with the aim of cheering Lissu's arrival.

"When you want to mobilise a gathering like the country-wide gatherings being organized by Chadema, the law requires the organisers to notify the police 48 hours in advance," said police spokesman David Misime.

On Saturday, police issued a statement warning against any assembly at the airport for the purpose of welcoming Mr Lissu, who is also one of the presidential aspirants through Chadema.

But that notwithstanding, hundreds of the opposition party supporters flocked to the JNIA on Monday as they sought to cheer the homecoming of their leader who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in 2017.

Related Stories

'I am coming home a free man' says Lissu

Chadema and Police spar over Lissu's arrival

Surprisingly, the police force allowed them in and contrary to widely-held expectations, there was no any form of confrontation between the opposition party supporters and the law enforcing organs.

The opposition party leaders hailed the police force for what they termed as 'wisdom'.

Those that spoke on the issue included: outgoing Arusha Urban Member of Parliament, Godless Lema, Peter Msigwa (Iringa Urban), Joseph Haule (Mikumi) and former Dar es Salaam City Council mayor Isaya Mwita.

"I represented other MPs in escorting Mr Lissu to Nairobi after a failed assassination attempt. The situation was terrible and therefore, it is a blessing to welcome him back as we witness him walking on his feet," said Mr Lema.

After a failed assassination attempt in 2017, Mr Lissu was airlifted from Dodoma to a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya before he was transferred to Belgium for specialized treatment.

The outspoken politician doubles as former Tanganyika Law society (TLS) and ex-Chadema's head for Legal Affairs department.

Through his agents, Mr Lissu has collected the party's presidential nomination forms, seeking the opposition party's endorsement in order to challenge President John Magufuli's reelection bid during the October 28, General Election.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.