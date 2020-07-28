South Africa: North West Legislature Meets Premier Job Mokgoro Over Non-Implementation of House Resolutions and Other Committee Concerns, 28 Jul

press release

On Tuesday, 28 July 2020, the North West Provincial Legislature Chairpersons' Forum led by Hon. Mmoloki Cwaile will host a virtual meeting with the Premier of the North West Province, Prof. Job Mokgoro and Leader of Government Business. MEC Motlalepula Rosho to discuss; amongst others, issues relating to non-implementation of House Resolutions by the Executive Council (EXCO) and delayed responses to Committee questions. The meeting will start at 08h00.

The Chairpersons Forum comprises of Chairpersons of different Portfolio and Standing Commitees of the North West Provincial Legislature.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the virtual meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.