South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Sends Condolences to Families of the Deceased Health Workers

27 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said that the death of two doctors and two nurses over the past week is a loss not only to the Department of Health but to the Province and the country as a whole.

It has emerged that COVID-19 has claimed the lives of the much needed health workforce over the past week. This happens at the time when the Province is experience a surge of positive COVID-19 cases.

"We have sadly learnt of the passing of Dr Lomalisa Litenye and Florah Makama. As if that was not enough the Province lost two nurses over the past week. We are saddened by the loss of these health professionals", said MEC Sambatha

Dr Lomalisa Litenye was a well-known a healthcare practitioner in Mahikeng who, specialised as a gynaecologist and obstetrician while Dr Florah Makama was a clinical psychologist. The two were based in Mahikeng and had endeared themselves to the residents of the Province's capital city. The two nurses were the employees of the Department of Health, one based at Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District and the other in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District.

"The death of these health professionals is a great loss to the Department but even more so to their loved ones. The Department and the Province pays tribute to these fallen health professionals. Their contribution to the health care systems and service to our people is much appreciated. I send my deep condolences to the loved ones, family, friends and colleagues of the departed", said MEC Sambatha.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.