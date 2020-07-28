Nigeria: Before Corruption Kills Nigeria

28 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

THE three-point agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC: Anti-Corruption, fixing the Economy and Securing the country, was so catchy as it encapsulates the contemporary needs of the country; hence, Nigerians quickly bought into it in 2015.

A perceived "upright" and "no-nonsense" leader like Buhari was an icing on the cake. Five years later, the economy appears to be the only spot of hope due mainly to the gallant efforts the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, under Godwin Emefiele, has made at every turn to front the Federal Government's fiscal policy responses.

The Security and Anti-Corruption aspects, after initially swinging like yoyos, have suddenly taken deep dives. From the single threat of Boko Haram insurgency, Nigeria is enmeshed in general insecurity all over the country due to herdsmen terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

The Anti-Corruption agenda has been thrown into total chaos. Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, and associates are under a presidential probe for allegedly re-looting the funds and properties recovered from suspects and convicts. The corruption mess is evident almost everywhere.

The Armed Forces (especially the Army), Police, Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Federal Civil Service, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and even organisations directly under the President such as the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, have been publicly torch-lighted for massive corruption.

The initial fear of Buhari's "body language" and the notion of a "new sheriff in town" in 2015 suddenly vapourised, and has given way to a dam-break of malfeasance on a scale perhaps never witnessed before.

Just like Magu's ongoing saga, the pioneer Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, SIPRPP, Okoi Obono-Obla, had since been removed over alleged financial impropriety and falsification of records.

When officials focus on stealing monies which are meant to service the infrastructural, security, defence and other needs of the people, the government is unable to deliver on its obligations.

Troops are losing the will to defend the country, and police and security agencies are extorting money from ordinary Nigerians on the highways because they are not getting the funds meant to keep them focused on their jobs.

Money has become a god that almost everyone worships. If we continue along this path, our security challenges will overwhelm us. In any case, we are already overwhelmed as several Northern governors have publicly declared themselves incapable of protecting their people.

We must re-examine the role that extreme nepotism has played in the unprecedented stoking of corruption in our country. We must kill corruption before we drown in it.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.