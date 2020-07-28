Namibia: Swapo Has Failed - Swartbooi

28 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi says the Swapo-led government has failed the Namibian people.

Swartbooi, who was addressing landless residents of Okahandja on Sunday, said even President Hage Geingob admitted to the failures during the Swapo introspection conference that ended in Windhoek yesterday.

"All Swapo consecutive regimes have failed to change or better the lives of its people. This says a lot about Swapo four months after they won elections of how useless they are," said Swartbooi.

The outspoken former Swapo politician engaged the landless people of Okahandja as well as the Promised Land Committee at the 'Garden Town' following a spate of protests over land issues.

Swartbooi encouraged the landless residents to continue fighting for their plight. "There were cars driving around here distributing food. Soccer teams were given money to hold tournaments, but let no one make you doubt your cause," he warned.

"You have stood together young and old - every ethnicity. You alone fought for this land. Stand firm as the promised land."

LPM official Ivan Skrywer called on party sympathisers and members to remain united on the land issue. "We call on other towns to follow suit," he said. Okahandja residents recently protested against local leaders and poor service delivery. Last week, the landless masses were addressed by Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua, who promised residents that the government was busy addressing the land issue at the town.

Read the original article on New Era.

