Namibia: A Shot in the Arm for Ohangwena SMEs

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Services recently handed over Income Generating Activities (IGAs) materials and equipment to six more beneficiaries in Ohangwena region, translating to a total of 23 direct beneficiaries in the region alone to a value of over N$180 000.

The programme was initially launched by the ministry upon its establishment to improve the quality of life for all Namibians, regardless of their gender, by encouraging poor communities to embark on IGAs to improve livelihoods and promote self-employment initiatives within communities.

The beneficiaries were selected based on the applicant's potential to create employment opportunities for others. The program funds different business proposals, ranging from catering, craftwork, carpentry and welding, among others.

During the handover ceremony, held in Eenhana, Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare Doreen Sioka urged all previously unsuccessful IGAs applicants not to give up but to continue re-applying for funding by the ministry with new innovative business ideas until they are successful.

The minister also warned beneficiaries against mismanagement of the IGAs materials and equipment handed over to them, reminding the beneficiaries that her ministry can still repossess these materials and equipment to hand them over to other applicants.

"The ministry still has the right to repossess the equipment as stipulated in the memorandum of agreement that you signed with the ministry. Thus, the ministry will continue to monitor and evaluate the IGAs," said Sioka.

The minister also encouraged the beneficiaries to work hard and ensure business survival through marketing their businesses on all available platforms, as well as produce quality products to guarantee their business survival.

Photo: Michael Samuel

Well received... Minister Doreen Sioka and executive director Esther Lusepani hand over equipment to Ohangwena constituency councillor Johannes Hakanyome on behalf of a beneficiary.