South Africa: Misguided Outa Is Barking Up the Wrong Tree

analysis

In this right of reply, the SA Local Government Association takes issue with a column by Wayne Duvenage of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

Salga's Lance Joel.

The desire for public office goads people to find creative ways to remain relevant. Having one's name circulating in the public domain and receiving constant media coverage is one such strategy to maintain relevance.

While shrewd politicians craft a message of hope to win the hearts and minds of people, excited amateurs can find themselves barking up the wrong tree.

The latter is exactly what is happening with Mr Wayne Duvenage, the CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), who has mischievously positioned Salga as a foe of local government and is targeting it in a political campaign.

His recent article Has Salga's day of reckoning arrived? and the previous one titled Municipal Managers Mindlessness appear to be the actions of someone who is in a quest to remain relevant for purposes of campaigning for public office in the forthcoming 2021 and 2024 elections.

The right to freedom of association and to be elected for public office is enshrined in the Constitution and it is a right Mr Duvenage is free to exercise....