Namibia: Sioka Condemns Barbaric Fatal Stabbing of Woman

28 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paulina Moses

Doreen Sioka, the minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare has condemned, in the strongest terms, the cold-blooded murder of Rejoice Shovaleka, who was stabbed to death two weeks ago by an unknown assailant in Tsumeb.

An emotional Sioka, who was addressing the small and medium enterprises (SME) community at Omuthiya, took the opportunity to call out the perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV), labelling them as cowards. "Omavaya! Cowards of cowards! How, do you do it? To look a woman in the face and kill her? I am your sister. What did we (women) do? Women are not that strong to even fight back," acclaimed the minister.

She is also concerned because Oshikoto tops the list of regions with the highest number of GBV cases.

Sioka expressed her concerns to the political leadership of the region by calling on the constituency and local authority councillors present to play a more active role in stamping out GBV. "Oshikoto is one of them. Not a month goes by that my office does not receive GBV cases. Councillors, please help me. Work with traditional leaders. Talk to your people. It is not only Windhoek that should fight this. Even in the rural areas, women are being killed," she said.

Sioka called on the nation to help her office by coming up with ideas on how to curb GBV.

The minister referred to existing programmes and awareness campaigns against GBV that seem to have fallen to deaf ears.

"We are talking every day - on television and radio stations - in all local languages. Sometimes, I run out of ideas. The public, please help us," she pleaded. Further, she advised fellow women to invest in self-defence and should equip themselves at all times. Women are advised to fight back. Referring to her days as a soldier in the liberation army, Sioka warned any man that might attempt to kill her: "Meet me on my way somewhere and I will show you!"

She exhorted the inhabitants of Oshikoto to assist the regional police to find the perpetrator who killed Rejoice Shovaleka.

"We don't know where he is. People in the region must make sure he is apprehended. Help the police," she concluded.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.