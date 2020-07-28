Uganda: FDC Seeks 2021 Options As Hope in Besigye Fades

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is considering three alternative candidates for the party's presidential flag bearer for 2021 elections after their efforts to persuade Dr Kizza Besigye to contest did not yield anything conclusive.

A source in the party said FDC is now considering Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, the current party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat, and party Secretary General Nandala Mafabi as alternatives.

A source also said Mr Lukwago is expected to be officially unveiled as an FDC member today at a function where the party will announce their roadmap for 2021. Dr Besigye is expected to be the chief guest.

Early this month, Daily Monitor broke the story about the FDC internal and external leaders and members holding talks with Dr Besigye to persuade him to carry the party flag again but he informed them that he cannot participate in the elections under the current Electoral Commission.

The party hierarchy and stakeholders are reportedly still engaged in a final bid to convince Dr Besigye to change his mind and pick nomination forms in a process slated for Monday and Tuesday next week.

"The proposal to look at the other three is on but Dr Besigye is still in the picture. The proposal to take on the other three will only work out if leaders fail to convince Dr Besigye into the race," the source said.

The source said the party chairman Wasswa Biriggwa, might also pick nomination forms for the party's flag.

Mr Amuriat said FDC has not yet officially contacted him to contest for presidency nor have they held a meeting to choose someone.

He, however, said this is a conflict stage where the FDC members are talking to everyone including Dr Besigye, about the future of the party.

Mr Amuriat said the flag bearer issue will be answered on Monday.

He declined to say whether Mr Lukwago has joined FDC , but said the party will be making a "big announcement today."

"We have got a function of announcing the party roadmap for the 2021 elections today, but at the same event, some important announcement will be made. It is something we have been doing just that we do not publicise people who have been coming to our party," Mr Amuriat said.

He revealed that more than 800 people crossed from NRM to FDC in Kaliro District recently.

The FDC spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju, said the party postponed the dates for picking nomination forms from July 30 and 31 to August 3 and 4 next week because Muslims will be celebrating their Eid on July 31.

Yesterday, Mr Lukwago too declined to say whether he would carry the FDC presidential flag for 2021 or had officially joined the party. He only said would "communicate everything today."

What politicians fear

Sources said if Mr Lukwago has reservations to stand for presidency, this would mean abandoning the bid for Lord Mayor. But Mr Lukwago is wary of contesting for presidency, which he is likely to lose yet he cannot come back to contest for Lord Mayor, where he has better chances of winning.

Mr Amuriat also is seeking to reclaim his parliamentary seat at home in Kumi and so is Mafabi for Budadiri West constituency.

Sources said the two are weighing their chances of winning the presidency or the parliamentary seat and they seem more inclined to contest for Parliament where they have better chances.

They said FDC officials involved in the persuasion of Dr Besigye to contest again have been telling him that he is the party's strongest brand and if he does not contest, the party will be dwarfed by the new entrant Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, of National Unity Platform.

The FDC chiefs have reportedly been telling Dr Besigye that his absence in the 2021 elections would make the contest between Bobi Wine and Museveni, which will make the party's brand to fade and cede ground.

They also fear that Besigye's absence on the ballot, will also hurt the party's chances in parliamentary elections and FDC's seats in the national assembly will reduce.

Dr Besigye has been Mr Museveni closest challenger four times since 2001.