Namibia: Democracy Is Not Hooliganism - Hardap Governor

Reverent Salomon April, governor of the Hardap region, has called on politicians to cease "immoral tactics" and treat people with respect.

The governor, referring to recent ructions in parliament, urged Namibians to not tolerate disrespect - especially towards the elderly.

"Age by itself comes with authority, and authority imposes respect," he said when delivering his maiden state of the region address at Mariental last Thursday.

He called on Namibians to distance themselves from the idea that Nama people are disrespectful towards others.

April said democracy is an important tool for the government, but cautioned it should not be turned into "hooliganism".

"Dirt digging is old-fashioned," he said.

April requested Namibians to refrain from calling each other names.

"We must show political maturity and we need to be tolerant towards each other - irrespective of political affiliation," he said.

The governor said education is a tool, and warned it should not be used to ridicule other people.

"We must refrain from conspiracies, we're here to build a nation," he said.

April also called for zero corruption, but at the same time urged whistleblowers to not spread "unfounded rumours".

The governor called on the region's inhabitants to own the government's projects and programmes aimed at socio-economic development.

He also took a swipe at business people who approach their corporate social investment responsibility during the Covid-19 pandemic with selectivity.

Hardap Regional Council members pledged to support the new governor's dream of all inhabitants regaining their dignity and starting to claim their stake of abandoned natural resources in the region.