Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Central MP Masango 'Blackman' Matambanadzo Dies

New Zimbabwe
The late Masango 'Blackman' Matambanadzo.
28 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Kwekwe Central MP, Masango "Blackman" Matambanadzo has died.

His aide, Angela Nyathi confirmed the law maker's passing on through illness at his home in Amaveni, Kwekwe.

Matambanadzo has been unwell for some time and was in December last year flown to China on a medical emergency due to suspected food poisoning.

A popular figure in Kwekwe, Matambanadzo is the only MP to have won national elections on the National Patriotic Front (NPF) ticket after he beat both the opposition MDC-T and the ruling Zanu-PF party candidates in the 2018 harmonised elections.

