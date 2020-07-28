Namibia: Fine Turnout At Sanlam Junior Tennis Tourney

The second and final Sanlam Junior Tennis tournament took place in Windhoek over the weekend with close to 100 players participating from u10 to u18 level.

More than 250 matches took place in singles and doubles matches, with the players averaging around six to seven matches each.

In the u10 girls category, Ottilie Hinda and Linda Alemu easily won their respective group matches as well as the semifinals. In the final Hinda surprised all to beat Alemu 8-2 and win the gold medal.

In the boys u10 category the top seeds, Samuel Lagvardi and Luan Brandt went through to the finals, with Brandt beating Lagvardi 8-1 to clinch the gold medal. Divan Engelbrecht came third after beating Francois van Zyl 8-5.

With the absence of two of the top players who participated in higher age groups, the field was open for the rest of the u12 girls to battle it out for medals.

Hiturepi Kahuikee surprised early on in the quarter-finals by beating the top seeded Joanivia Bezuidenhout 3-6, 6-1, 10-5.

Another surprise came in the semi finals when the unseeded Mari van Schalkwyk beat the second-seeded Ayanda Basson 6-3, 6-2.

In the final, the fourth seed, Santie van der Walt beat Mari van Schalkwyk 6-3, 6-1.

In the u12 boys category all matches went according to rankings. In the first semifinal, the top seed Ruben Yssel beat the third seed, Lian Kuhn 6-1, 6-3, while the second seed, Eduan Schollij beat the fourth seeded Brian Edwards 6-3, 6-2.

Yssel took gold by beating Schollij 6-3, 6-4 in the final, while Kuhn took bronze after beating Edwards 6-4, 6-3.

In the u14 girls category, Karla Terblanche and Odycia Karaerua dominated the round robin stages and had little competition.

In the final, Terblanche won the gold medal after beating Karaerua 6-3, 6-1, while Riamarie Visagie came third after beating Leandre Louw 6-2, 6-3.

In the boys u14 category the top seeded Oliver Leicher and the second seeded Adam Diggle won all their matches to progress to the final, while Diggle won gold with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

In the third-place playoff, Israel Dowie, who is still only nine years old, caused a major surprise by beating the fourth seed Joel Hiveluah 6-1, 6-3.

The young Dowie, who is only 1,33m tall, was accepted and enrolled at the prestigious Anthony Harris Tennis Academy in Cape Town and has a bright future ahead.

In the u16 girls category the top-seeded Raica Coelho easily beat Hendrina Apollus 6-1, 6-1 in the final, while the bronze was taken by the unseeded Elze Stears who beat the second-seeded Larushka Kruger 6-2, 6-3.

In the u18 boys category, the unseeded Johannes Swart surprised all by first beating the third-seeded Dian Calitz 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter finals, and then beating the top-seeded George Louw in gruelling three-set final, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The unseeded Diken de Jongh caused an upset by beating the fourth seeded Sarel Janse van Rensburg 6-2, 1-6, 10-3 in the first round, but Daneel van der Walt went on to beat De Jongh 6-4, 6-3 in the third place playoff.

The girls u18 title was won by Lisa Yssel, who beat Megan Lombard 6-2, 6-3 in the final.