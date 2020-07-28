Namibia: Regions Dump 43 Capital Projects

Only 54 out of 153 capital projects have been completed in all regions of the country from 2016 to 2019.

A total of 43 have been abandoned.

Minister of works and transport John Mutorwa revealed this during a feedback session on abandoned and incomplete government capital projects in Namibia's 14 regions.

President Hage Geingob asked governors to prepare reports after his town hall meetings last year.

They had to indicate the status of projects, reasons for abandonment, the financial implications thereof and appropriate recommendations.

Between 2012 and 2014 the ministry awarded companies building contracts through the former Tender Board of Namibia to execute 153 government capital projects.

Reportedly only 54 were successfully completed between 2016 and 2019.

Mutorwa said some of the incompleted projects include the Fonteintjie fish farm at Keetmanshoop and a school hostel at Schuckmansburg Combined School.

The government invested N$21 million in the renovation of the fish farm, which started in 2014. This would involve the construction of a fence, water supply infrastructure and the installation of septic tanks, among others.

The minister said he and minister of fisheries and marine resources Albert Kawana are planning to visit the fish farm.

Although the school hostel should have been completed in December 2019, the report said the contractors' services must be terminated.

Significant amounts have reportedly been paid to consultants and the contractor, but there is no progress.

"This is a very serious situation. All the true honest and factual reasons must be obtained as a matter of extreme urgency. All contractors, engineers, ministry officials, officials from the respective offices, ministries and agencies must be secured first, and mechanisms must be put in place to complete the said projects," Mutorwa said.

If any misconduct is detected the law must be allowed to take its course, he said.

The minister did not divulge more information on the losses incurred due to the abandoned projects.

MOVING FORWARD

On 14 May, Mutorwa said he requested the executive director of works and transport to assign and send a professional team of engineers and quantity surveyors to travel to the regions and further investigate the status of the identified capital projects.

From 21 to 28 June, the ministry's technical and professional teams from the directorate of capital projects management visited project sites in the regions.

The report was completed on 30 June. After verifying facts and figures, the report was finalised on 22 July, Mutorwa said.

He asked to be provided with a written progress report compiled on the basis of verifiable information by not later than 31 August.

"The content of such a progress report will be shared with the responsible offices, ministries and agencies to ensure that the affected capital projects are eventually . . . completed," he said.

This report will also be forwarded to the president, Mutorwa said.