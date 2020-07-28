Namibia: School Closes Due to Sanitation Crisis

28 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Ohameva Combined School in Ohangwena region has been unable to resume classes because of a water and toilet crisis.

According to a letter written by the acting principal Lazarus Nghiwilwa to the regional education director Isack Hamatwi dated 9 July this year, the toilets are dilapidated and the floors have huge cracks "big enough for a child to fall in".

"When one steps inside the toilets you can feel the structure juddering, thus not very safe for us at all. In addition to that, the toilets are full and are inadequate since they were built for a smaller capacity when the school only had Grades 0-4," he said.

Nghiwilwa said teachers and pupils have resorted to using the nearby bushes as the situation in the toilets exposes them to diseases.

He suggested that the school be provided with mobile toilets and water tanks. However, according to a staff member at the school, this was not done but teachers and pupils were told to report to school that day.

Some teachers allegedly refused to return to work demanding that the school adheres to Covid-19 preventive measures first.

"The management is accusing Ms Kaino Ndamonomhata, Ms Lucia Shikufa and Mr Alex Musiyalela of pushing for the school to be closed. Ms Ndamonomhata received a call from a private number threatening that they [three] will lose their jobs if they continue complaining about the toilets," a source from the school said.

The ministry of health in Ohangwena region has meanwhile ordered a temporary closure of the school due to a lack of water and poor sanitation.

The order came after health inspectors visited the school on 20 July 2020 to ascertain the nature and condition of the toilets and the water reservoir and whether they are suitable for use by pupils and teachers.

Correspondence from the ministry of health addressed to Nghiwilwa also confirmed that the floor and walls of the pit latrines have large cracks, while the toilet pots are broken and doors do not have handles."The roof of the pit latrine is worn out and can easily be blown off by strong winds. While the water reservoir has openings that are supposed to be covered, this exposes the water to contamination," the ministry said in it is findings.

The ministry recommended that the school constructs enough toilets and sanitation facilities within 30 days.

Contacted for comment, Nghiwilwa confirmed the situation at the school and said he was compiling a report to the regional director of education.

Hamatwi said the school is earmarked for the provision of water and the construction of new pit toilets.

"The hygiene situation will soon be addressed. The 30 days might be impractical for a construction of a nine-seat ablution block.

"The water issue might be addressed within that time [30 days] as the water tanks and stands have already been delivered by the supplier to the ministry of agriculture which is our implementing partner in that regard," he said.

He also said that classes will only resume when teachers and parents are satisfied with the water and hygiene situation at the school.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.