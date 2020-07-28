Namibia: School Closes Due to Sanitation Crisis

Ohameva Combined School in Ohangwena region has been unable to resume classes because of a water and toilet crisis.

According to a letter written by the acting principal Lazarus Nghiwilwa to the regional education director Isack Hamatwi dated 9 July this year, the toilets are dilapidated and the floors have huge cracks "big enough for a child to fall in".

"When one steps inside the toilets you can feel the structure juddering, thus not very safe for us at all. In addition to that, the toilets are full and are inadequate since they were built for a smaller capacity when the school only had Grades 0-4," he said.

Nghiwilwa said teachers and pupils have resorted to using the nearby bushes as the situation in the toilets exposes them to diseases.

He suggested that the school be provided with mobile toilets and water tanks. However, according to a staff member at the school, this was not done but teachers and pupils were told to report to school that day.

Some teachers allegedly refused to return to work demanding that the school adheres to Covid-19 preventive measures first.

"The management is accusing Ms Kaino Ndamonomhata, Ms Lucia Shikufa and Mr Alex Musiyalela of pushing for the school to be closed. Ms Ndamonomhata received a call from a private number threatening that they [three] will lose their jobs if they continue complaining about the toilets," a source from the school said.

The ministry of health in Ohangwena region has meanwhile ordered a temporary closure of the school due to a lack of water and poor sanitation.

The order came after health inspectors visited the school on 20 July 2020 to ascertain the nature and condition of the toilets and the water reservoir and whether they are suitable for use by pupils and teachers.

Correspondence from the ministry of health addressed to Nghiwilwa also confirmed that the floor and walls of the pit latrines have large cracks, while the toilet pots are broken and doors do not have handles."The roof of the pit latrine is worn out and can easily be blown off by strong winds. While the water reservoir has openings that are supposed to be covered, this exposes the water to contamination," the ministry said in it is findings.

The ministry recommended that the school constructs enough toilets and sanitation facilities within 30 days.

Contacted for comment, Nghiwilwa confirmed the situation at the school and said he was compiling a report to the regional director of education.

Hamatwi said the school is earmarked for the provision of water and the construction of new pit toilets.

"The hygiene situation will soon be addressed. The 30 days might be impractical for a construction of a nine-seat ablution block.

"The water issue might be addressed within that time [30 days] as the water tanks and stands have already been delivered by the supplier to the ministry of agriculture which is our implementing partner in that regard," he said.

He also said that classes will only resume when teachers and parents are satisfied with the water and hygiene situation at the school.