Namibia: Police Warn of Possible Twaloloka Scams

THE public has been advised to be careful when approached with donation initiatives on behalf of Twaloloka residents because some could be scams.

Following the devastating fire that destroyed homes in Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis Bay on Sunday evening, a number of good Samaritans, sympathisers and organisers were observed urging members of the public to make donations through various deliveries and banking platforms.

In a statement released on Monday, national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi warned that habitual criminals are and may be using this situation to rob Namibians of their money and property in the name of Twaloloka residents.

"Considering that every situation is regarded as an opportunity by criminals, the Namibian Police would like to warn the public to be alert as initiatives like these have been proved to have room for potential scams," she said.

She encouraged the public to make sure that whatever items or money they donate is sent through known, verified and credible channels.

Alternatively they can also donate to the established private central points or contact the National Disaster Risk Management team in the Office of the Prime Minister on 0811247338.