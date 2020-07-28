Zimbabwe: U.S. Ambassador Brian Nichols a Thug - Chinamasa

27 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZANU-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has described US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols as a thug while insisting President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government would not hesitate to expel him to his country.

Chinamasa denounced the top diplomat while addressing the media at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare Monday.

"Concerning the machinations and antics of the US ambassador Brian Nichols and a coterie of gangsters and mercenaries who are disguised as diplomats, I want to warn them and remind them that it is high time they get to know that Zimbabwe is a sovereign republic and we are a full sovereign State," said the former justice minister.

Chinamasa accused Nichols of coordinating and funding acts of violence in Zimbabwe.

"He continues to engage in acts that undermine this republic. If he continues to undermine the republic, mobilising, and funding disturbances coordinating violence and training in insurgency, our leadership will not hesitate to give him marching orders.

"Diplomats should not behave like thugs and Brian Nichols is a thug. Several diplomats are seconded to this country from the African Union and the world over and they have never masqueraded as our prefects as Mr. Nichols is doing.

"Don't dare Zimbabwe. We are waiting for you. Zimbabwe is not one of the states or provinces that make the United States of America. We fought for this country to preserve it not to surrender it from those whom we tirelessly fought against. Never ever in our lifetime."

