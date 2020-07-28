Namibia: Bank Windhoek Staffer Positive for Covid-19

27 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

A BANK Windhoek staff member at the main branch in Windhoek has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has resulted in the branch being closed.

The bank also closed its Auas Valley and Ashirwad agencies because they are served from the main branch.

The offices were closed over the weekend and were disinfected and as a precautionary measure. All workers were sent home to self-isolate until further notice.

According to a statement from the bank on Monday, the branch will reopen on Wednesday, 29 July 2020.

"Our contact register was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to continue their contact tracing. Our thoughts are with all our employees, their families and our customers who are affected by Covid-19," the bank added.

